'Will win more than 10 seats": Goa CM Pramod Sawant visits BJP's Kerala office, takes stock of poll prep

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday visited the Kerala BJP office to take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, it was "the right time for the BJP to make inroads down south".

"I am hopeful that people across the South will demonstrate their affection and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in the Lok Sabha elections). I am confident of us winning more than 10 seats in Kerala this time as the people have benefitted from numerous central schemes pertaining to infrastructure and human resources that were implemented in the state," the Goa CM added. Also coming out in praise of the Centre for promoting development work in the southern state, Sawant said all the 13 flagship schemes, including Ujjwala Bharat, and Pradhan Mantri Insurance Yojna, among others, have deeply penetrated the country's southern corners, impacting lives. The people, this time, will surely support PM Modi. They will put their electoral faith in the BJP and give us more than ten seats in Kerala," the Goa CM added.

He stated further that the party's district president and all workers were toiling hard to bring the party the desired benefits in the upcoming electoral battle. "I would like to congratulate them," he added. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Goa CM said his party will win more than 10 seats in Telangana in the general elections.

"We are going to win more than 10 (Lok Sabha) seats in Telangana. I can say this with full conviction and guarantee. The people of Telangana will repose faith in the 'Modi Guarantee'," Goa CM told reporters on Tuesday. Earlier, CM Sawant paid a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the majestic shrine was a 'Rashtra Mandir' (national temple). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)