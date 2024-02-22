Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on one-day tour of Sambhajinagar on Friday
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be on a day-long tour of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Friday during which he will attend events of his party NCP and also chair an official review meeting.
After landing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, will go straight to the district collector's office, where he will preside over a review meeting, an official said on Thursday.
He will later address a press conference.
Pawar will then go to Gangapur town, where he will unveil a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of the Malwa kingdom in medieval India, and address a rally there, according to his itinerary shared with the media.
The deputy CM will then attend a state-level 'Samvidhan Gaurav' rally organised by his party in the Padegaon area. Pawar will meet local NCP workers and office-bearers in the evening before leaving for Pune.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two dead, 6 injured as blast in defunct metal unit premises causes fire in Pune district: Police
Santulan Veda e.V., Germany and Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology, Pune Announce Groundbreaking Research Project
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 7 injured after electric transformer explodes in Pune's Solu Village
Power transformer explodes in Pune district; one dead, 7 injured
Ready to consider Maharashtra proposal for new Pune Airport: Scindia