Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on one-day tour of Sambhajinagar on Friday

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:33 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be on a day-long tour of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Friday during which he will attend events of his party NCP and also chair an official review meeting.

After landing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, will go straight to the district collector's office, where he will preside over a review meeting, an official said on Thursday.

He will later address a press conference.

Pawar will then go to Gangapur town, where he will unveil a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of the Malwa kingdom in medieval India, and address a rally there, according to his itinerary shared with the media.

The deputy CM will then attend a state-level 'Samvidhan Gaurav' rally organised by his party in the Padegaon area. Pawar will meet local NCP workers and office-bearers in the evening before leaving for Pune.

