Bengal: BJP women delegation stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 11:58 IST
A delegation of BJP women activists was on Friday stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The BJP team, led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the party's state unit, were stopped by the police, citing prohibitory orders, ''We were denied entry to Sandeshkhali by the police citing prohibitory orders. The state government is trying to hide the truth,'' Paul claimed.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of ''land-grab and sexually assaulting'' them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

