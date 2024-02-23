Left Menu

'Good news': Poland to get up to 137 bln euros in funds, says EU chief

Poland will gain access to up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) in European Union funds, the head of the EU executive said on Friday, after the new government in Warsaw began implementing reforms it says will restore judicial independence in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:20 IST
'Good news': Poland to get up to 137 bln euros in funds, says EU chief

Poland will gain access to up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) in European Union funds, the head of the EU executive said on Friday, after the new government in Warsaw began implementing reforms it says will restore judicial independence in the country. Unblocking the cash was a promise made by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition government, and gaining access to it will provide an investment boost for an economy that has been buffeted by the fallout of the war in Ukraine and is weighed down by weakness in big trading partner Germany.

"I have good news," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference in Warsaw. "Next week the college will come forward with two decisions on European funds that are currently blocked for Poland. These decisions will lead to up to 137 billion euros for Poland." Poland will gain access to around 60 billion euros in funds designed to help countries bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and transition away from fossil fuels.

Warsaw will also be able to tap around 76.5 billion euros in cohesion funds designed to help raise living standards in the European Union's poorest members. "It's a ton of money, we will use it well," Tusk said.

'INVESTMENT REBOUND' The Polish zloty was 0.14% firmer on the day following the announcement, reversing losses from earlier in the session.

"The actual spending of the funds will take several months (we won't see an investment rebound until 2025), but they will help finance this year's deficit," ING economists wrote on social media platform X. The previous government under the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party was embroiled in a long-running spat with the EU over reforms that critics said increased political influence over the courts.

Brussels blocked Warsaw's access to the funds as a result of the row and said Poland had to meet milestones on judicial independence to unfreeze it. Poland has already accessed 5 billion euros that were not dependent on rule-of-law conditions.

The new government's task has been complicated by the fact that President Andrzej Duda, who can veto laws, is a PiS ally and the fact that the party has loyalists in important positions in the judicial system. However, EU officials have welcomed Poland's action plan on restoring the rule of law. ($1 = 0.9240 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024