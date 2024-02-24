"Pressure being put on us to walk out of INDIA bloc": AAP alleges, BJP denies

Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey has alleged that pressure is being put on his party and on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to walk out of the INDIA bloc. Pandey also claimed that after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Bharatiya Janata Party government is trying to put Kejriwal behind bars through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, BJP has denied these allegations, stating that AAP is playing 'victimhood'. AAP leader Dilip Pandey said that the party is not afraid and will fight democratically.

"BJP is not able to get Kejriwal arrested from the ED so now they are trying to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars through CBI. Until BJP felt that an alliance between AAP and Congress would not be possible, they went into waiting mode. As the alliance took a concrete shape, the BJP started attacking AAP. Even if they (BJP) are using ED and CBI as their political frontal organisations, AAP will not be afraid of them. We will democratically face them," he said. "BJP is so scared of INDIA bloc that now CBI pressure is being put on us so that we come out of the alliance," he alleged.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the guarantee of Chinese products are more than the statements given by the Aam Aadmi Party. "The allegations made by AAP are less credible than the things we get in the 'chor bazaar'. The guarantee of Chinese products is more than the statement of Aam Aadmi Party. This is because whenever they made allegations be it on Arun Jaitley or Nitin Gadkari, they had to apologise. First they alleged that BJP wants to break their MLAs, till date no proof of this has come. When the police reached them, they ran away from there. They have left Anna Hazare and have joined Lalu and Sonia Gandhi whom they cursed for corruption. He (Arvind Kejriwal) knows that he won't get any relaxation in the liquor scam and thus he is playing victimhood," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next 2-3 days. Bharadwaj claims that people from the BJP have been telling them that if AAP forms a multi state alliance with Congress, Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed and that there is only one way to keep Kejriwal safe, and that is not to form any alliance with Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)