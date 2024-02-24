Left Menu

Admin comes to rescue of Kashmiri Pandit living alone in dilapidated house in J-K's Kulgam

The district administration in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam on Saturday came to the rescue of a Kashmiri Pandit living alone in a dilapidated house after a video highlighted his living condition went viral on social media. Immediate intervention needed to ensure his well-being, Talashi posted on X.Reacting to the video, Kulgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said the district administration will look after Lals day to day affairs.

The district administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday came to the rescue of a Kashmiri Pandit living alone in a dilapidated house after a video highlighted his living condition went viral on social media. The plight of Pyare Lal, a Kashmiri Pandit living in Aamno village of south Kashmir district, was highlighted in a video which was posted on X by National Conference leader Umesh Talashi. The video showed the Kashmiri Pandit living in a dilapidated house under unhygienic condition. Lal has been living at the house alone after most members of his community left the valley in the wake of the outbreak of militancy. His neighbours from the majority Muslim community tend to his food and some other needs. "An elderly Kashmiri Pandit namely Pyare Lal is enduring harsh living conditions in village Aamno, Kulgam. Immediate intervention needed to ensure his well-being," Talashi posted on X.

Reacting to the video, Kulgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said the district administration will look after Lal's day to day affairs. Khan visited Lal's residence on Saturday. "I visited him today. We have made proper arrangements for him at our Senior Citizen Home but he didn't want to move out despite our insistence. He doesn't want to shift to any other place. So we are making arrangements at his home as well," Khan said on X.

The deputy commissioner said the house needs repairs which would be undertaken. "His health checkup was also done. Doctor will also visit him regularly. Cleanliness and sanitation is being done. Ration, bedding, blankets etc. have been arranged. Our District Social Welfare Officer will be looking after his day to day care," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

