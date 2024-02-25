"Party ready for Lok Sabha elections": Chattisgarh CM Sai after meeting with BJP office bearers in Delhi

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday shared details of a meeting with senior BJP leaders that he attended at the party's national headquarters in Delhi the day before, saying that the discussions centred on the strategy and broad roadmap for securing all 11 Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh in the upcoming elections. Speaking to reporters after chairing the meeting on Sunday, CM Sai said, "I presided over a very important meeting along with senior state BJP leaders today. We discussed a broad roadmap and plans to win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. This was a crucial strategy meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. We are ready for the elections."

CM Sai arrived in the national capital on Saturday and proceeded to the BJP headquarters straightaway to discuss the party's preparations and plans for the Lok Sabha polls along with senior officer bearers. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Chhattisgarh CM said the state was progressing switftly on the road to development, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and guarantees to the people of the state.

Detailing the work done by his government for people's welfare, CM Sai said, "Modi-ji had guaranteed our people that once the BJP comes to power, it will restore good governance to the state and bring happiness and prosperity to people's lives. In compliance with the objectives outlined by PM Modi, we started implementing the guarantees from the very first day I took office." Asserting that the country was progressing in line with PM Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), CM Sai added, "From providing permanent housing to 18 lakh families, paying two years' pending bonus to farmers, procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal to providing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 every month to married women under Mahtari Vandan Yojana, we have fulfilled many of our guarantees already. The Prime Minister has set a goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' we are doing our bit to realising it."

Carrying forward the objective that PM Modi has set for the country, he added, "We have also set ourselves the goal of building a Viksit Chhattisgarh. To enable innovative pratices and ensure maximum benefits of government schemes for every citizen, the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is running in Chhattisgarh since December 16, last year," he said. Sharing details of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', the chief minister informed that 1.25 crore people, including women, enlisted their participation in it.

"Of them, more than 1 crore people participated in the online resolution. During the Sankalp Yatra, more than 66 lakh people received health check-ups at health camps free of cost, 55 lakh people got TB (Tuberculosis) tests done and 35 lakh underwent sickle cell tests. As many as 4,35,000 Ayushman Bharat health cards were issued along with 47,000 Kisan credit cards and 10,000 soil health cards. As many as 45,000 also registered themselves as 'My Bharat' volunteers," he added. He added that for the welfare of 5 special backward tribes of Chhattisgarh, clearance has been received for building 333 roadways, spanning a combined 1,180 kms. (ANI)

