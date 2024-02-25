"BJP has constantly played negative politics": AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on 'one time settlement' scheme for water bills

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar trained guns at the Bhartiya Janata party for not approving the 'one-time settlement' scheme brought by the Delhi government to address the problem of inflated water bills in the national capital, accusing them of playing "negative politics." She stated that the BJP consistently engages in adverse political strategies throughout the country, whether it is related to issues like Mohalla clinics or the CCTV matter, which led to our Chief Minister personally demonstrating at the L-G house.

"In Delhi, BJP has constantly played negative politics. Be it Mohalla clinics where the supply of medicines had been stopped, salaries of doctors were put on hold, or the demolition of 10 Mohalla clinics; or be it CCTV issue, or be it the issue of water bills. Now the Delhi government has brought a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. Water bills of nearly 95 per cent of people will be waived because another scheme of the Delhi government allows water bill waiver on water bills up to 20,000 ltr of water consumption. This will also increase the revenue of the Delhi Jal Board..," said Kakkar. She accused BJP of obstructing the proposed 'one-time settlement' scheme which is aimed at correcting inflated water bills in order to end the woes of people.

"We don't understand why is the BJP opposing this scheme? We will keep protesting unless this OTS scheme is passed," said the AAP leader. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of barring officers from implementing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scheme by threatening them with suspension.

Kejriwal claimed that a scheme aimed at rectifying the inflated bills has been brought up by the Delhi government, however, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is creating hindrance and not letting the AAP implement it. Addressing a gathering in the national capital on Sunday, the AAP national convenor said, "The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has already cleared this settlement scheme. It is now pending clearance by the Cabinet. However, the BJP has asked the Delhi L-G to stop this scheme. The officers are being barred and threatened with suspension. They are crying. When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the Bill (for clearance by the Cabinet), they said they were threatened with suspension if the Bill was brought to the Cabinet for clearance. Not content with putting Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in jail, they are now bent on filing false cases against my offices through the ED and CBI," the CM said at the gathering on Sunday.

With approximately 27.6 lakh consumers in Delhi, 11.7 lakh consumers have been burdened with outstanding dues amounting to a total of Rs 5,737 crore, according to a statement from the CMO. (ANI)

