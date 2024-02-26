Odisha: Former minister Debasis Nayak, Congress legislator Nihar Mahananda join BJP

In a setback to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the elections, former minister and a close associate of CM and one of the founder members of the party, Debasis Nayak and Congress legislator Nihar Mahananda joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. BJP state President Manmohan Samal and other senior BJP leaders were present during a misran parv held at state BJP office.

After joining BJP Debasis Nayak said that there is no prestige in BJD. All bureaucrats are running the party. "The Party is affected by the Jayalalitha syndrome and no longer is the same party as it used to be earlier. It knows well that it won't get votes. This is why it is importing people from other parties. Due to this, many BJD leaders, MLAs, and MPs are ready to join BJP within a period of 15 days," he said.

He also praised Modi government and said that BJP will form a government in Odisha. Earlier on February 22, a day after joining the BJP, expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi on Thursday alleged that the Naveen Patnaik-led state government had become the "centre of corruption".

He urged the people "to bring a new double-engine BJP government" to the state. "Today, Odisha, under Naveen Patnaik's government is suffering from suppression, oppression, corruption, conspiracy, commission and collection. This government has become a centre of corruption... I appeal people of Odisha to change the government and bring a new double-engine BJP government," Panigrahi told ANI.

A former minister and three-time BJD MLA, Panigrahi joined the BJP at a 'Misrana Parba' programme at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP Odisha unit president, Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders. Panigrahi was expelled from the BJD in November 2020 for alleged anti-people activities. (ANI)

