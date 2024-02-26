Left Menu

But a leader like him was framed in a false case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 15:27 IST
Kejriwal, AAP leaders visit Rajghat to mark one year of Manish Sisodia's arrest
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party Monday visited Rajghat here to mark one year of the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, who held the education portfolio as well, was arrested on February 26, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak were among those who accompanied Kejriwal to Rajghat.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Kejriwal said, ''Last year on this day, the central government arrested the most capable education minister of our administration in connection with a false case.'' He asserted that it was Sisodia who improved the quality of education in the national capital.

''Manish Sisodia improved the quality of education in the national capital and brought hope after 75 years. But a leader like him was framed in a false case. Cases against him would have been withdrawn, if he had joined the BJP,'' Kejriwal claimed.

''But Sisodia chose not to leave the path of truth,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

