Republican Party leader to step down after pressure from Trump
Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Monday she was leaving the job, after weeks of public pressure from the party's likely 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump.
The move came after former President Trump, the frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination, indicated he wanted to make changes to the Republican National Committee (RNC) as he prepares for a likely rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in November.
