Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Drone flying banned over Madurai district for 2 days ahead of PM Modi's visit tomorrow

Madurai district administration has banned the flying of drones above the city and district limits for two days from February 27-28, an official statement said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:23 IST
Tamil Nadu: Drone flying banned over Madurai district for 2 days ahead of PM Modi's visit tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madurai district administration has banned the flying of drones above the city and district limits for two days from February 27-28, an official statement said on Tuesday. The step has been taken by the Madurai district collector MS Sangeetha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madurai tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27-28. Prime Minister will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

"On 27th February, at around 10:45 am, Prime Minister will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. At around 5:15 PM, Prime Minister will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu," an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said. In Madurai, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

"The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence. These initiatives will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country and helping them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant," PMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024