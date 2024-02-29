Biden says reported firing Gaza food line will complicate talks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States was checking reports of Israeli firing on people waiting for food in Gaza and he believes the deadly incident will complicate talks on a ceasefire.
"I know it will," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip. He also said a temporary ceasefire probably would not happen by Monday, as he had earlier predicted, but he is hopeful.
