"140 crore people in country are family of PM Modi": Nityanand Rai

Hitting out at Lalu Prasad Yadav for his remarks that "PM Modi has no family", Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai on Monday said that 140 crore people in country are family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that comments made by RJD supremo are highly objectionable and point towards his frustration as he has lost the mandate of the public in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said," Modi Parivar means the family of 140 crore people in the country. 140 crore people in the country are family of PM Modi. Lalu Yadav does not care for the people of the state, like his family.What can such people do whose grounds are based on corruption and family dynasty? Such personal remarks are highly objectionable. He has lost control after losing people's mandate in the state. The country is watching everything."

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion. "These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc over nepotism and corruption during his address at Adilabad in Telangana. PM Modi said that the 140 crore people in the country are his family adding that his life is an open book.

"The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the Prime Minister said. "My life is an open book, 140 crore people in the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are in Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP today launched a major online campaign 'Modi Ka Parivar' with several top leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, adding the suffix on their social media handles in solidarity with Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)