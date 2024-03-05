Gujarat BJP launches campaign to seek suggestions for manifesto for Lok Sabha elections

The Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a campaign inviting suggestions from people for inclusion in the party's poll manifesto ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, its leader said.

Suggestions given by the people will be collected through drop boxes, phone calls, Namo app and email so that they can be added in the BJP 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) to be prepared by the party's central committee ahead of the general elections, which are likely to be held in April/May.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil flagged off 'Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee' video vans and announced that people from across the state can send their suggestions on phone number '9090902024' and email id 'sankalppatra2024@bjpgujarat.org' for the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

''Two vans for each of the state's 26 Lok Sabha seats are installed with LED screens to showcase Modi government's achievements and carry boxes where people can drop their suggestion notes for the manifesto,'' Paatil said.

He told media persons that the exercise is meant to collect suggestions from the public and know their expectations from the party before the Lok Sabha elections.

Party's national president J P Nadda had launched the campaign from New Delhi on February 26 last month.

''As part of the campaign, efforts are being made to reach out to more than 15 lakh people from Gujarat and collect their suggestions in four ways -- Sankalp Patra box, NaMo app, a missed call number and email,'' he said.

Sankalp Patra boxes will be placed at strategic locations for the people to drop their written suggestions, he said.

''Under this campaign, the workers will contact the public at the booth level and get their suggestions. Suggestions will also be received through district level meetings organised by various cells. More than 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifestos of 2014 and 2019 have been met,'' Paatil said.

He said that the BJP takes its 'Sankalp Patra' seriously. ''BJP has fulfilled its promises, that is why the people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We request the public of Gujarat to send their suggestions in a large number. We will try to include all possible suggestions in the manifesto,'' he said.

