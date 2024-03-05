Left Menu

Anurag Thakur slams A Raja for his anti-India remark

One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation. The DMK MP also reportedly made controversial remarks on Lord Ram.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a vitriolic attack on DMK MP A Raja for his reported remarks against Hinduism and Lord Ram, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said these are the people who want to destroy the Indian culture.

Referring to Raja's controversial remark on Lord Ram and questioning the idea of India, Thakur said these are the people who ''abuse Hindi, talk about destroying India and are part of the 'tukde tukde' gang''.

The Union minister alleged that ''slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' rent the air'' when their leader won the Rajya Sabha elections in the state and asked the compulsion behind such steps.

Countering the DMK leader's statement, Thakur said India is a nation where more than 140 crore people live and will continue to be a nation of dedicated people who love the country.

He appealed to the countrymen to remain united and not fall prey to the evil designs of the Congress and the INDIA bloc parties.

Stoking a controversy, Raja had earlier said that India has never been one nation but is a subcontinent which is home to diverse practices and cultures.

In a purported video where he is seen addressing a party-organised meeting, Raja said, ''India is not a (one) nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation.'' The DMK MP also reportedly made controversial remarks on Lord Ram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

