"Have full confidence that you will play important role in our resolve of developed Uttar Pradesh": Yogi Adityanath congratulates 4 new ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the four new ministers who were inducted into the state cabinet on Tuesday and expressed confidence that they will play an important role in realizing the resolve of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD MLA Anil Kumar, and two BJP leaders, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma, were sworn in as ministers.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to all the colleagues who took oath as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government today! There is full confidence that all of you will play an important role in realizing the resolve of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' by bringing 'Modi's Guarantee' to the ground. My best wishes to all of you for your bright tenure!" After taking oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "The responsibility that has been given to me by the Chief Minister and the party will be carried out responsibly. In Lok Sabha elections, we will win all 80 seats this time."

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the four new ministers of the state cabinet on the occasion. The SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) fought the 2022 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) but the relationship soured later.

After taking oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "We continuously work towards our goal of serving the poor. To fulfill that goal, people in the government will take the schemes of the government to the doors of the poor, bring them justice and resolve their issues...No riot occurred in 7 years under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath...There is rule of law..." OP Rajbhar joined the BJP-led NDA in July last year. His party holds six seats in Uttar Pradesh out of the total 403.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP has released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)