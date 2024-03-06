Left Menu

Shah failed to see dynastic politics in his own party while accusing Oppn of it: Sena (UBT) leader

In Maharashtra, people showered their love on the Thackeray family, he said.For you BJP, the Thackerays were good till they were with you, but represented dynastic politics when they opposed you

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-03-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 16:07 IST
Shah failed to see dynastic politics in his own party while accusing Oppn of it: Sena (UBT) leader
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah forgot to notice the dynastic politics in his own party while accusing the INDIA bloc of promoting dynasties. Danve, who is Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, said on 'X' that Shah did not see the stage of his rally that he addressed at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra on Tuesday, where several leaders of his party, who represented dynastic politics, were present. In his speech at the rally, Shah accused the leaders of Opposition's INDIA grouping of promoting dynasties, and urged the youth to vote for those who strengthen democracy.

In his social media post, Danve said, ''Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke a lot about dynastic politics, but forgot to see the stage of his rally. Some of the examples of leaders from the stage that represented dynastic politics: Shobha Fadnavis-Devendra Fadnavis, Gopinath Munde-Pankaja Munde, Shankarrao Chavan-Ashok Chavan, Raosaheb Danve-Santosh Danve.'' Danve named some BJP allies, including Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, the National People's Party, the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and said the base of each one of these parties is centred around one family only. In Maharashtra, people showered their love on the Thackeray family, he said.

''For you (BJP), the Thackerays were good till they were with you, but represented dynastic politics when they opposed you! People can see these double standards. This trick won't work in Maharashtra. Keep this in mind,'' Danve said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024