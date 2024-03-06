Opposition Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura
The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura, will join the BJP-led government before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday.
The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and is likely to get two berths, the leader said.
“The Tipra Motha is set to join the BJP-IPFT coalition government before the Parliamentary elections. The date for swearing in of the ministers has not been finalised yet,” state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.
