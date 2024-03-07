US House panel invites Hunter Biden to testify on March 20, statement says

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee has invited President Joe Biden's son Hunter to testify on March 20 as part of the panel's impeachment investigation of the president, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Republican investigators have focused on Hunter Biden's work for businesses in Ukraine and China while his father served as U.S. vice president from 2009 to 2017. So far they have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden, even as they have highlighted his son's struggles with substance abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)