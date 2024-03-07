"Ghar-Ghar Congress campaign receiving good response": Deepender Singh Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday spoke about the grand old party's door-to-door campaign and asserted that the 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign has been receiving a good response from the people of the state. While speaking to ANI in Jhajjar on Thursday, the Congress MP said, "We are getting a very good response... Our 'Ghar Ghar Congress' campaign has been underway for the last 6 months in Haryana and the complete Lok Sabha constituency."

The 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign was launched by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Jind on January 15. Dignitaries and social groups had extended their support to the Congress and said they would support making the new Congress' campaign successful earlier.

Many people, including traders, were assured of full support from Congress. During a public address in January earlier, people told Hooda the entire state is tormented by the policies of BJP-JJP, unnecessary portals like family ID, and property ID, lack of communication and complete lack of sensitivity. People of Jind also expressed their anger over the lack of basic civic amenities like roads, electricity and water. Hooda had said that people had made up their minds to bring Congress to power this time.

Meanwhile, ahead of the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls, Congress will hold a discussion on candidates for ten States in the party's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday, sources said. According to sources, the states of Chattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Manipur will be put for discussion.

As per the sources, discussion can likely take place on a total of 60 seats among these states. According to sources, it is worth mentioning that discussions will be not held for the seats of Amethi and Rai Bareli discussion today. As per the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress will field a total of 17 candidates out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

