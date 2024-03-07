Man behind 'selfie with daughter' starts campaign to hail Modi

Sunil Jaglan, the man behind the 'Selfie with Daughter' initiative on Thursday said that he has initiated a campaign to spread a word about steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowerment of women.

In a patriarchal society like ours, gender-based discrimination, domestic violence, dowry deaths still hit the headlines often, he said.

Jaglan, who has launched several campaigns for women empowerment and gender equality like 'Selfie with daughter,' 'Gaali Bandh Ghar,' 'Periods Chart,' 'Women Happiness Chart,' and 'Womaniya GDP,' said he has now initiated his 76th campaign named 'Mahila Hitaishi Modi.' Under the initiative, Jaglam wrote letters to all MPs, MLAs, Sarpanches (village heads) and leaders of various institutes to support PM Modi in his efforts of women empowerment.

''The country needs his leadership and people want to re-elect him for the third time as the Prime Minister,'' he said.

''I, being a father of two girls, have been deeply moved and inspired by the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 10 years to bring smiles on the faces of girls and women.

''His initiatives like 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' the historic abolition of triple talaq, 'Ujjwala Yojana,' 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana,' 'Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan,' and 'One Stop Centre (Sakhi Yojana)' have been nothing short of transformative for women across the nation,'' Jaglan added.

He said under PM Modi India can become a country where every woman enjoys genuine freedom, and where women exercise equal partnership in governance, society, and economy.

Jaglan started his 'Selfie with Daughter' initiative from a small village in Haryana about nine years ago to raise awareness about social ills like female foeticide.

Jaglan is a former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind.

The initiative even drew praise from PM Modi, who had mentioned it in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast.

