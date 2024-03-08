Left Menu

Nagaland minister seeks people's suggestions to draft BJP manifesto for LS polls

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:00 IST
Nagaland minister seeks people's suggestions to draft BJP manifesto for LS polls
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along on Friday urged people of the state to submit suggestions to be incorporated in the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The tourism and higher education minister made the appeal at a press conference at the party's state unit headquarters here.

Along said the manifesto or the 'Sankalp Patra' will be compiled as per the suggestions of the people, which will be collected till March 15 from every nook and cranny of the country, including Nagaland.

He claimed that 98 per cent of BJP's 2014 and 2019 election commitments have been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These are efforts of the BJP towards achieving the PM's vision for a developed India by 2047.

He said people can keep their suggestions in the ''Sankalp Patra Box'' to be placed at certain prominent spots, besides sending them through voice messages to 9090902024.

