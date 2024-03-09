Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar on Saturday to inaugurate the memorial of a veteran BJP leader and address a public meeting of the party's OBC Morcha.

According to state BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma, upon arrival here, Shah will go to the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) on the outskirts of Patna.

''A park named after late Kailashpati Mishra has been developed on two acres of land donated by ATARI. The home minister will inaugurate the park and unveil a statue of the late leader,'' said the BJP spokesman.

Mishra was a senior leader of the Jana Sangh who served as a minister in the Bihar government headed by Karpoori Thakur, and later, became the BJP's first state president.

After the function, Shah will leave for Paliganj where he will address a public meeting to be organised by the BJP OBC Morcha.

The party's OBC Morcha president K Laxman said the programme at Paliganj is part of the ''10,000 samajik sammelans'' that the organisation will be organising across the country to apprise the numerically powerful backward classes of steps taken for their welfare by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

