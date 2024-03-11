Left Menu

CAA a communal exercise that will damage and divide the country, says Tharoor

We will stand in protest against this, Tharoor said.He said the BJP was trying to put out a purely communal message by notifying the CAA in the wake of the election.Our problem is that the BJP is trying to divide this nation on the basis of religion.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:10 IST
CAA a communal exercise that will damage and divide the country, says Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday denounced the central government's notification on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling it a divisive and damaging move with purely communal motives.

''It flies in the face of the core principle that in India, whatever your religion is, whatever your caste is, whatever your language is, whatever your colour is, whatever part of the country you live in, it doesn't matter. If you're a citizen of India, you have the same rights as everyone else,'' Tharoor told PTI.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said he really hopes that ''some smart lawyer will take this up before the Supreme Court and challenge its constitutionality''. Reiterating what he had already stated in Parliament against the CAA, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that the fundamental principle of the Constitution has been violated by this law.

''The law is fundamentally misconceived, and I believe it is also an insult to the millennial traditions of our civilisation, where we have honestly offered refuge,'' Tharoor said.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda's historical speech in Chicago, Tharoor said the country has the tradition of giving refuge to the persecuted of all nations, and that is our country, and that is our history.

''Here in Kerala, the Jews fled persecution and came to Kerala. The Christians came here, the Muslims came as traders and brought their message. Everyone was welcomed,'' Tharoor said.

He said he himself had inaugurated seven protest functions against the CAA in Kerala. ''We will stand in protest against this,'' Tharoor said.

He said the BJP was trying to put out a purely communal message by notifying the CAA in the wake of the election.

''Our problem is that the BJP is trying to divide this nation on the basis of religion. They are the real 'tukde-tukde' gang in this country,'' Tharoor added.

He said citizenship never had anything to do with religion, and removing one particular religion from the selection is a purely communal exercise. ''I really believe that just as someone born in India, irrespective of faith, can be a citizen, so also, if we're giving asylum to refugees and others from neighbouring countries, it should be religion-neutral; whoever qualifies should get the benefit,'' Tharoor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024