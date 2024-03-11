Following are the top stories at 10.30 pm: NATION DEL137 LDALL CAA RULES **** Govt announces implementation of CAA ahead of LS polls; PM Modi delivers another commitment:Shah New Delhi: The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. **** DEL89 SC-3RDLD ELECTORAL BONDS **** SC rebukes SBI, directs it to furnish details of electoral bonds to EC by tomorrow New Delhi: Chastising the SBI, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered it to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties to the Election Commission by the close of the business hours on March 12 and warned the country's largest public sector lender that the court may proceed against it for ''wilful disobedience'' if it failed to comply with its directions and deadlines. **** DEL116 DL-CAA-LD SECURITY **** Security tightened in parts of Delhi after Centre notifies CAA rules New Delhi: Security has been beefed up with intense patrolling and flag march by paramilitary personnel in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and other sensitive areas across the national capital after rules for the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was notified on Monday, officials said. **** DEL138 CAA-LD REAX **** CAA notification: Oppn calls it attempt to polarise LS polls; BJP says Modi's 'guarantee' fulfilled New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday slammed the Centre for notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, alleging the BJP was trying to divide society and polarise the atmosphere ahead of general elections, even as the ruling party hailed it as a ''historic'' decision that fulfils the promise made by the makers of the Constitution. **** DEL123 PM-2NDLD MISSILE **** India carries out first flight test of Agni 5 under 'Mission Divyastra'; PM Modi says proud of DRDO scientists New Delhi: India on Monday successfully carried out the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, capable of deploying multiple warheads, under its 'Mission Divyastra', joining a select group of nations having such a capability. **** DEL124 EC-PANEL MEET **** PM-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs advanced to March 14: Sources New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The prime minister-chaired high-powered committee on selecting election commissioners will now meet on March 14 to finalise the names of two new ECs, top sources said. **** DEL106 CONG-SC-3RDLD ELECTORAL BONDS **** Cong hails SC for dismissing SBI plea on electoral bonds but says it's 'halfway to truth' New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hailed the Supreme Court for dismissing the SBI's plea seeking an extension of time to furnish electoral bond details but said it was ''halfway to truth'' and the top court should also give directions so that the nation gets to know who contributed funds to the BJP to bag contracts. **** CAL35 AS-CAA-PROTESTS **** CAA copies burnt, 'hartal' announced in Assam as Centre notifies rules Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 indigenous organisations on Monday burnt copies of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in different parts of the state, including Guwahati, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dibrugarh and Tezpur. **** DEL135 CAA-RULES-PROCESS **** CAA rules mandate continuous stay of one year in India before applying New Delhi: Those seeking Indian nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will become eligible to apply after spending at least 12 months in the country preceding the date of the application, according to the rules notified on Monday. **** MDS17 ISRO-SATELLITE-IMAGES **** ISRO''s new meteorological satellite initiates earth imaging ops, first captured images released Bengaluru: ISRO on Monday said its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS has initiated earth imaging operations, and released the first set of images captured by the on-board payloads (6-channel Imager and 19-channel Sounder). **** DEL139 CONG-CEC-2NDLD MEET **** Cong's CEC finalises about 40 more candidates for LS polls; Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot to contest New Delhi: Top Congress leadership on Monday discussed over 60 seats in five states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and finalised the names of about 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. **** LEGAL LGD49 SC-ELECTORAL BONDS-SBI **** Electoral bonds: SBI faces searching questions New Delhi: The State Bank of India, which unsuccessfully sought extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of electoral bonds, on Monday faced searching questions from the Supreme Court which wanted to know about the steps taken to comply with the directions it had issued while scrapping the controversial scheme of anonymous political funding on February 15. **** FOREIGN FGN46: PAK-2NDLD CABINET ****Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif inducts 19-member Cabinet one week after being sworn in Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inducted 19 members into his Cabinet, ending the tenuous wait for the completion of government formation in the cash-strapped country.****

