Ukraine summons Vatican envoy over 'white flag' comments
Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned the papal nuncio on Monday to express its "disappointment" with Pope Francis' comments in an interview that Ukraine should "show the white flag" and open talks with Russia to end the two-year-old war with Moscow.
A statement on the ministry's website said the nuncio, Visvaldas Kulbokas, was told the Pope "would be expected to send signals to the world community about the need to immediately join forces to ensure the victory of good over evil."
