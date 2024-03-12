Biden says there is no need for more US troops on Polish border
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2024 03:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 03:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said there was no need for additional American troops at the Polish border, with his remarks coming a day before he meets Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrzej Duda
- Poland
- American
- Polish
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Donald Tusk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills
Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills
Polish farmers block highway at border crossing with Germany
Poland warns US House speaker: you're to blame if Russia advances in Ukraine
West must help Ukraine more to prevent spillover, Polish FM says