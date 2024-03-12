Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM announces Rs 20 lakh for kin of woman who killed self after being trolled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday sanctioned an ex gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a woman who died by suicide after she was trolled on social media for praising the YSRCP government.G Gitanjali, a homemaker, jumped in front of a running train at Tenali railway station in Guntur district on March 7 and suffered grievous injuries.

According to an official statement, ''Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the suicide of Tenali housewife Gitanjali. He sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh for her family.'' The chief minister also directed officials to extend necessary support to her family members, who lodged a police complaint alleging that she killed herself after being trolled by social media activists belonging to an opposition party.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday evening, Guntur district superintendent of police Tushar Dudi said a few social media profiles have been identified over this incident and action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, several YSRCP leaders, include Health Minster V Rajani, visited Gitanjali's house and comforted her family members.

YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP social media supporters were responsible for her death.

