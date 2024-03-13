Putin says Russia will work with any elected US leader, RIA reports
President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that Russia does not interfere in any elections and it will work with any elected U.S. leader. "And, as I have said many times, we will work with any leader who is trusted by the American people, the American voter." Putin also said that Donald Trump, when he was president, scolded him for "sympathizing" with now President Joe Biden.
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 08:55 IST
President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that Russia does not interfere in any elections and it will work with any elected U.S. leader. "We do not interfere in any way in any elections," Putin told RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview. "And, as I have said many times, we will work with any leader who is trusted by the American people, the American voter."
Putin also said that Donald Trump, when he was president, scolded him for "sympathizing" with now President Joe Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- American
- Putin
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why is UN Security Council rendered 'completely ineffective' in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict, asks India
North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia, South Korea says
Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March 1
UN expert condemns judicial harassment of Oleg Orlov in politically motivated trial in Russia
Russian rouble up, bolstered by oil prices and upcoming tax payments