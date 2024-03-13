Putin says Russia will work with any elected US leader, RIA reports

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that Russia does not interfere in any elections and it will work with any elected U.S. leader. "We do not interfere in any way in any elections," Putin told RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview. "And, as I have said many times, we will work with any leader who is trusted by the American people, the American voter."

Putin also said that Donald Trump, when he was president, scolded him for "sympathizing" with now President Joe Biden.

