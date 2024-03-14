White House urges U.S. Senate to take swift action on TikTok bill

President Joe Biden wants the U.S. Senate to take swift action on legislation already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app, or face a ban, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre said the White House would provide the Senate, controlled by Democrats, technical assistance related to any potential changes to the legislation.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

