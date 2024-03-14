Trump floats billionaire Paulson as potential Treasury chief, Bloomberg reports

Donald Trump, who is set to face President Joe Biden in November's presidential election, has talked about selecting billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson as his Treasury secretary should he win, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Paulson's name has been mentioned in recent discussions, according to the report that cited unnamed people familiar with Trump's thinking.

The conversations were informal and preliminary, the report added. No decisions about a possible cabinet have been made by the former president, it said. "There have been no discussions about who will serve in a second Trump administration," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said. Paulson is the founder of Paulson & Co, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump officially clinched the Republican Party nomination on Tuesday. Biden, a Democrat, secured his party's nomination as well, setting up the first U.S. presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years. Citing people with knowledge of the discussions, Bloomberg also reported that other potential options for Trump's treasury secretary include former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Susquehanna International Group founder Jeff Yass and Key Square Group founder Scott Bessent.

