Left Menu

Schumer says Israel needs 'significant course corrections' for peace

He criticized Palestinians who support the militant group Hamas that carried out the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, as well as Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas while advocating for new elections in Israel. "If Prime Minister Netanyahu’s current coalition remains in power after the war begins to wind down, and continues to pursue dangerous and inflammatory policies that test existing U.S. standards for assistance, then the United States will have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course," Schumer said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:34 IST
Schumer says Israel needs 'significant course corrections' for peace

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Israel must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians. In a Senate speech he said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "no longer fits the needs of Israel" after Oct. 7.

Democrat Schumer, long a strong supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish elected U.S. official, also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free hostages and get aid into Gaza. He criticized Palestinians who support the militant group Hamas that carried out the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, as well as Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas while advocating for new elections in Israel.

"If Prime Minister Netanyahu's current coalition remains in power after the war begins to wind down, and continues to pursue dangerous and inflammatory policies that test existing U.S. standards for assistance, then the United States will have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course," Schumer said. "As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders, and we should let the chips fall where they may. But the important thing is that Israelis are given a choice. There needs to be a fresh debate about the future of Israel after Oct. 7," Schumer said.

"In my opinion, that is best accomplished by holding an election," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024