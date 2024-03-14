Rahul offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik city and offered prayers at the revered shrine. Trimbakeshwar is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

Gandhi performed 'abhishek', puja and aarti at the Lord Shiva temple, where trustees showed him the handwriting and articles written by the late Motilal Nehru, the father of his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru. Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Balasaheb Thorat and MLA Hiraman Khoskar, accompanied Gandhi during his temple visit.

Gandhi reached Nashik city in the afternoon as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and held a roadshow and street-corner meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader addressed a farmers' rally at Chandwad in Nashik district along with NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, where he said the opposition INDIA bloc will be the voice of cultivators if it is voted to power in the country. Gandhi's march later moved to Morchondi in Palghar district. The yatra is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on Sunday (March 17).

