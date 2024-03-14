West Bengal CM injured in fall at home, Kejriwal wishes her speedy recovery

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery after she suffered an injury to her forehead and was admitted to a hospital. The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said. ''Shocked to see this. Pray for your speedy recovery Didi. God bless you,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X. TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources. ''She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required,'' her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

