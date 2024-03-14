Left Menu

Union minister Paras will fight LS election from Hajipur in Bihar, says his party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:15 IST
Union minister Paras will fight LS election from Hajipur in Bihar, says his party
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Lok Janshakti Party faction said on Thursday that he will contest from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat and this stand has been conveyed to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The assertion from the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party came a day after another LJP faction headed by Chirag Paswan indicated that its leader will fight from the seat with support from the BJP.

Shravan Agarwal, the spokesperson of the Paras-led group, said the Union minister will contest from Hajipur as he is the incumbent MP.

''We have conveyed this view to the BJP,'' he said following a meeting of the party's leaders.

The RLJP has been solidly supporting the BJP and the national party should back its claim, he added.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan had said on Wednesday that his party had finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and all his ''concerns'' were addressed.

Following a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda, Paswan said he was satisfied with the talks, an indication that the ruling party favoured his claims over those of his uncle Paras.

Sources said Paswan's party may contest on five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Paswan's cousin, MP Prince Raj who is affiliated to Paras, said in a post on X that his party is an unbreakable part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is their leader.

''His (Modi) decision is paramount for us,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024