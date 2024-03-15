Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 09:34 IST
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi's roadshow would be held from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri Chowrasta here this evening, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release on Thursday.

On March 16, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool.

Modi would attend a rally at Jagtial in the state on March 18, the release added.

The prime minister on March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

Addressing a BJP rally at Sangareddy, Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders.

He also said the ''dynastic parties'' were targeting him as he was exposing their ''scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees.'' The BJP is trying to make significant electoral gains in the south.

The party had won four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019 general elections.

The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is hopeful of increasing its tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

