Ex-Navy chief Admiral Ramdas passes away in Hyderabad

Former Indian Navy chief Admiral (retd) L Ramdas passed away in a military hospital here on Friday, Defence sources said.

Ramdas (90) served as navy chief between December 1990 and September 1993. He passed away due to age related issues, they said.

Ramdas is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters.

