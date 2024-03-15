Ex-Navy chief Admiral Ramdas passes away in Hyderabad
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Indian Navy chief Admiral (retd) L Ramdas passed away in a military hospital here on Friday, Defence sources said.
Ramdas (90) served as navy chief between December 1990 and September 1993. He passed away due to age related issues, they said.
Ramdas is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramdas
- navy
- L Ramdas
- Lalita Ramdas
- Indian Navy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Navy to bolster anti-submarine warfare capabilities with MH 60R helicopter induction
Indian Navy to commission new base, INS Jatayu, in Lakshadweep next week
Indian Navy to commission newly-inducted MH 60R Seahawk helicopter on Wednesday
J-K: Parents of missing Navy sailor demand CBI probe, pray for his safe return
Navy commissions strategically important base INS Jatayu in Lakshadweep Islands