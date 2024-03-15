Left Menu

"Putra, putri moh mein tut gayin...": Amit Shah on split in Shiv Sena, NCP in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said "putra-putri moh" had caused the split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the BJP cannot be blamed for it

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:05 IST
"Putra, putri moh mein tut gayin...": Amit Shah on split in Shiv Sena, NCP in Maharashtra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said "putra-putri moh" had caused the split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the BJP cannot be blamed for it. "I differ from the remarks that we broke parties. We have not broken any parties. Kai sari partiyan apne putra-putri ke moh me tut gayin...main phir se doharata hoon ki NCP aur Shiv Sena, dono partiyan putra, putri moh mein tut gayin. (Many parties fell apart due to thrust on promoting daughters and sons. I repeat NCP and Shiv Sena broke due to thrust on promoting son and daughter)," Amit Shah said responding to a query at India Today Conclave 2024.

He also said that the BJP and other parties in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra had worked a seat-sharing agreement and it will be out in a few days. Amit Shah said Uddhav Thackeray wanted to make his son Aditya Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to make his daughter Supriya Sule leader of NCP.

"Uddhavji wanted to make Aditya Thackeray Chief Minister. Many people left his party because they were not ready to accept Aditya Thackeray as their leader. People who have been working in Shiv Sena since Balasaheb Thackeray's time first accepted Uddhav as their leader, now they had to accept Aditya as well. It was not acceptable for them. Sharad Pawar also wanted to make his daughter Supriya Sule as the NCP leader. Sharad Pawar also wanted to make his daughter Supriya Sule as the NCP leader," he said. "Many people, who were not ready to accept this, left the parties," he added.

BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. BJP has often attacked its political rivals for practising dynastic politics. The dates for Lok Sabha and assembly elections in some states will be declared on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024