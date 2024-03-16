Ukrainian drones hit Russia's Syzran oil refinery, regional governor says
The governor of Russia's Samara region said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones had struck two oil refineries in the region, causing no casualties but leaving one facility on fire. Russia is voting today in three-day presidential elections, with President Vladimir Putin on Friday accusing Ukraine of attempting to sabotage the polls he is certain to win.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The governor of Russia's Samara region said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones had struck two oil refineries in the region, causing no casualties but leaving one facility on fire. Governor Dmitry Azarov said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app that the Volga river region's Syzran refinery was on fire, but that an attack on the Novokubyshev refinery had been thwarted.
He said workers at both plants had been evacuated, and that there were no casualties. Unverified footage published online showed what appeared to be a major fire at the Syzran refinery, with emergency services working at the scene.
Ukraine has in recent weeks heavily targeted Russia's oil infrastructure, striking refineries throughout European Russia. Russia is voting today in three-day presidential elections, with President Vladimir Putin on Friday accusing Ukraine of attempting to sabotage the polls he is certain to win.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Azarov
- Telegram
- Syzran
- Novokubyshev
- Samara
- Vladimir Putin
- European
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Volga
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
Russia ready to hand over crash victims' bodies to Ukraine, RIA says
Science News Roundup: North Korea's first spy satellite is 'alive', can manoeuvre, expert says; Iran's Pars 1 satellite enters space after Russian launch and more
Russian rouble eases as month-end tax period passes
European shares move higher on technology boost ahead of inflation data
Indians being held 'hostage' in Russia as 'mrit kaal' of unemployment prevailing back home: Cong