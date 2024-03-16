Russia's Medvedev calls protesters at polling stations 'traitors'

Former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that protesters who have attempted to set fire to voting booths and pour dye into ballot boxes during Russia's presidential election were "traitors" helping the country's enemies.

"This is direct assistance to those degenerates who are shelling our cities today," he said in a Telegram post, referring to Ukrainian attacks.

