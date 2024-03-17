MVA's final round of seat-sharing talks over, formula will be announced soon: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have had their final meeting on seat sharing and the formula will be announced soon. Talking to reporters here, Raut said the MVA constituents comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Congress, had their final meeting to discuss seat sharing on Saturday.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also participated in the meeting along with K C Venugopal and Sharad Pawar.

''We have resolved the little nitty gritties,'' he said.

The MVA is in talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar and is awaiting his response on the offer of four seats.

''When the Constitution is under threat everyone should set aside their differences and come together. We have given him (Ambedkar) a proposal for four seats, and are awaiting his response, after which we will release our seat-sharing formula,'' Raut said.

Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80, will vote in five phases. Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Sena (UBT) leader said Rahul Gandhi does less politics and thinks more about the country by highlighting the common man's issues and creating awareness. ''Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur but the prime minister has not visited the state. What is the reason? Does Manipur not come under Modi's Parivar? He can't see beyond Gujarat," Raut claimed.

The Sena (UBT) leader was also asked about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' participation in the launch of the book ''What If There Was No Congress: The Uncensored History of Independent India''. "If the Congress hadn't been there, there would have been no independence, modern leadership to the country, division of Pakistan and avenging India's partition, and country's development in knowledge, science and technology," he said.

Above all, the country would not have remained united, he said. "We may have a few differences. All these things are beyond the understanding of the BJP,'' he said. "If the BJP hadn't been there, the riots would not have occurred. The rupee would have been strong. The country's image would have been good. There would have been no electoral bonds and Rafale scam," Raut said.

