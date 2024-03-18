Left Menu

Modi to hold roadshow in TN's Coimbatore on Monday

In the past, Coimbatore has elected then BJP leader and present Jharkhand Governor, CP Radhakrishnan twice to the Lok Sabha, in the late 90s.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-03-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:02 IST
Modi to hold roadshow in TN's Coimbatore on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow here on Monday, days after Madras High Court green-flagged the event, asking the police to allow it with reasonable conditions.

The PM will take out the roadshow in the city's Mettupalayam Road and is likely to end it at RS Puram later today. This will be his first political engagement in the state after the announcement of the seven-phase schedule of the Lok Sabha polls.

The district BJP unit had on Friday moved the HC against the local police denying permission to the PM event, citing, among others, the ''communally sensitive'' nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams.

However, the court had dismissed the contentions and asked the police to allow the roadshow with ''reasonable conditions'', such as erecting no flex boards by the organisers.

The BJP, with a newfound vigour under its aggressive state unit president K Annamalai, is making all efforts to make significant inroads into Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian heartland that has always favoured the DMK and the AIADMK, or alliances led by them in the hustings.

The saffron party is also in the process of stitching up a non-DMK, non-AIADMK alliance for the upcoming polls. In the past, Coimbatore has elected then BJP leader and present Jharkhand Governor, CP Radhakrishnan twice to the Lok Sabha, in the late 90s. The district also elected one BJP MLA in the 2021 assembly polls, out of the total four that the party has in the 234-member TN Assembly.

Single phase polling to state's 39 Lok Sabha seats and the lone segment in Union Territory Puducherry, will be held on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024