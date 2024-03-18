"Will secure 13 out of 14 seats in Assam...": BJP MP Pabitra Margherita exudes confidence in BJP's victory in upcoming LS elections

Exuding confidence in Bhartiya Janata party's victory in the upcoming elections, Assam BJP MP Pabitra Margherita stated that the party is poised to win 13 out of 14 seats in Assam and a remarkable 22 out of 25 seats across the North East. Margherita disclosed that Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, led a BJP party meeting on election management. During the meeting, he instructed leaders to engage with the public, emphasizing the accomplishments of both the state and central governments.

"The Assam Chief Minister has given advice to us on how to go and reach the people with the achievements of both centre and state government. Some strategic discussions were held. We are very much optimistic and we look forward to work for the party and people of Assam," Pabitra Margherita said. He further said that during the election campaign, BJP will carry the reality to the people right from peace and harmony to infrastructure development, field of art & culture, education, health sector, and connectivity and cover all the segments of development.

"Modi is our candidate, Lotus is our symbol, philosophy of BJP is our energy. Our issue is only development and with this we are going to contest in this election. Apart from other parts of country Assam and North East are now 'Modi Moy'. Modi hai to sab kuch mumkin hai. Out of 25 seats in the North East, we are going to win more than 22 seats, and in Assam, we will win 13 out of 14 seats. This is only possible because of Modiji. He termed North East as Ashtalakshmi and this part is the growth engine of modern India. Everyone is standing with Modiji. With that energy we are going to campaign, and reach people. We are fully prepared and we are ready for any kind of election," Pabitra Margherita said. Targeting the opposition, the BJP MP stated that the Congress is a 'seasoned flower' which comes out only during the elections.

"We see the opposition, specially the congress, like a seasoned flower. Only during the elections they come to the villages, towns to meet the people. But BJP's main motto is Seva hi sangathan. During any national calamity, BJP always stands with the people. We are always there with the people and hence we are marching forward towards victory," he said. During the 2019 General Assembly elections, the BJP competed in ten seats, while the AGP contested three and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested one.

The BJP secured victory in nine out of the ten seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front won three seats each and one was secured by an Independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania. (ANI)

