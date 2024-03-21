Left Menu

Hungary's Orban congratulates Russia's Putin on re-election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election despite condemnation of the vote by many Western governments. The European Union, of which Hungary is a member, said the March 15-17 election had been held "in a highly restricted environment exacerbated also by Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine." Some EU ministers called the vote a sham.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:50 IST
Hungary's Orban congratulates Russia's Putin on re-election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election despite condemnation of the vote by many Western governments.

The European Union, of which Hungary is a member, said the March 15-17 election had been held "in a highly restricted environment exacerbated also by Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine." Some EU ministers called the vote a sham. But Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs said Orban had, in a letter to Moscow, "congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election, noting that the cooperation between Hungary and Russia, based on mutual respect, enables important discussions even in challenging geopolitical contexts."

"PM Orban affirmed Hungary's commitment to peace and readiness to intensify cooperation in sectors not restricted by international law, underlining the importance of dialogue in fostering peaceful relations," Kovacs wrote on X. Hungary cultivates closer ties with Russia than other EU states. Last October, Orban said he was "proud" of his contacts with Putin, whom he met in China despite EU efforts to isolate Moscow for waging war on Ukraine.

Hungary said on Thursday it would not join a Czech-led ammunition initiative to procure and send weapons to Ukraine. While Western governments lined up on Monday to condemn Putin's landslide, China, India and North Korea congratulated him on extending his rule by a further six years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024