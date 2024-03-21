Left Menu

Kejriwal's arrest reflects BJP's fear of losing Lok Sabha polls: Goa AAP chief Palekar

Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Amit Palekar on Thursday hit out at the BJP over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate and said the action is meant to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Palekar said Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case is nothing but an act of political vendetta and shows the BJP fears losing the Lok Sabha polls.

''We will be approaching the Supreme Court against the arrest,'' he said.

The AAP leader claimed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scared of Kejriwal and hence he was arrested to ensure he does not go for election campaigning.

''The arrest of Kejriwal reflects their fear of losing the Lok Sabha elections. The nation will stand with Kejriwal....the BJP has started finishing the political opposition,'' Palekar alleged.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said in the national capital.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP convenor from any coercive action by the central agency.

