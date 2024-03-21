Kerala CM Vijayan condemns arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal as attack on democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan on Thursday denounced the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that it was a deliberate move aimed at quelling dissenting voices, particularly as the electoral process gains momentum.

''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is highly objectionable. The move is part of a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices at a time when the electoral process gains momentum. This demonstrates the cowardice of those who fear the democratic process,'' the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

His statement comes shortly after Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

