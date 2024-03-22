Left Menu

After Aurangzeb, Raut speaks of Gujarat link of Jinnah to target PM, Shah

Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, so was Mohammad Ali Jinnah who gave birth to Pakistan. Without naming Modi and Shah, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said, The condition in the country is same.

PTI | Sangli | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:17 IST
After Aurangzeb, Raut speaks of Gujarat link of Jinnah to target PM, Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised the Gujarat link of Pakistan creator Mohammad Ali Jinnah in an attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah.

A day earlier, he had likened Modi to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, which had drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a rally in Sangli during the day, Raut said, ''Maharashtra faced trouble 400 years ago in the form of Aurangzeb. What Aurangzeb did is being done by two political leaders sitting in Delhi. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, so was Mohammad Ali Jinnah who gave birth to Pakistan.'' Without naming Modi and Shah, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, ''The condition in the country is same. Aurangzeb acted in a way that he would speak sweetly to everyone and seize the kingdom. He even adopted the policy of divide and rule. And the people from Gujarat who went to Delhi have adopted the same policy for Maharashtra and the country. History is repeating itself.'' Aurangzeb was buried in the land of brave people, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024