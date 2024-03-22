'Secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed with INDIA bloc's victory: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said 'secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed after INDIA bloc captures power at the Centre.

Launching his Lok Sabha election campaign here, Stalin, seeking votes for the candidates of the DMK and allies, said BJP's fear of defeat in polls was the only reason for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. ''Is this not a case of blatant vindictive action? The BJP brass is committing mistake after mistake due to the fear of a robust opposition alliance INDIA and in the wake of people rallying against the BJP.'' PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his ''fear of defeat'' is reflected well in his eyes and face, he claimed.

Similar to Electoral bonds, ''they (referring to BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way,'' which was named PM Cares Fund. All secrets about the Fund will get exposed in June this year after INDIA bloc captures power at the Centre, he said.

Alleging corruption, Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK, said irregularities to the tune of about Rs seven lakh crore was outlined in a CAG report, in initiatives including the Ayushman Bharat.

Stalin said the Central government which is responsible to take appropriate action on that report did not comment anything about it. On schemes for the state, he asked: ''Can PM Modi spell out one special scheme implemented for Tamil Nadu? Though PM Modi has visited Tamil Nadu a number of times since January and addressed rallies, he cannot answer this question. ''Only such a person is criticising us.'' Outlining the DMK regime's 'achievements' he said he saw a video clip in social media in which people expressed happiness over a string of welfare schemes including the Rs 1,000/- per month assistance to women, the CM Breakfast Scheme for school children and the fare-free travel in state-run buses for women. The DMK regime, despite constraints, has implemented so many schemes for the people. Stalin demanded to know if the PM had the right answers to questions on schemes for Tamil Nadu, including the Madurai AIIMS project and flood relief for the state.

Rather than providing answers, Modi is 'diverting' by speaking on unnecessary things to hide his 'failures,' the Chief Minister alleged. Hence, the people will neither believe nor forgive the BJP for its dramas ahead of polls. ''In Tamil Nadu, to trouble our government, they are intimidating us using the Governor (RN Ravi).'' Recalling the event held on Friday afternoon at Raj Bhavan where DMK leader K Ponmudy was sworn in as Minister, the Chief Minister said: ''I told the Governor that I am beginning election work today; that I am kickstarting the poll campaign from the Raj Bhavan. Immediately he conveyed his wishes (CM quoted Ravi as saying best of luck to greet him).'' The CM said his campaign journey starting from Raj Bhavan symbolised its culmination at Rashtrapati Bhavan, apparently implying that the INDIA bloc will LS polls and assume power at the Centre. Without naming Shobha Karandlaje, he said ''a Union Minister '' alleged that the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru was a handiwork of the Tamil people. He alleged the BJP is, hence, attempting to depict the Tamil people as ''violent people; as terrorists.'' The DMK president reiterated his accusation that Edapapdi K Palniswami-led AIADMK had a secretive alliance with the BJP. Later, he introduced the candidate for the Tiruchirappalli LS segment, Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK chief Vaiko. MDMK is an ally of the DMK. In Perambalur LS seat, the CM said the nominee is Arun Nehru, son of senior DMK leader and Minister KN Nehru. Stalin urged the people to vote for the nominees of the DMK and its allies and make them victorious in the April 19 LS polls. ''Let your vote be for creating a new India. Let the history of victory begin from Tiruchirappalli.''

