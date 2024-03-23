QUOTES-UK leaders, White House offer support to Kate after cancer announcement

British political leaders and the United States' White House offered support to Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was now undergoing preventative chemotherapy. UK PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family." WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference, adding she wished Kate a full recovery. UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too."

